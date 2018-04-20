Dez Bryant posts video of himself working out with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant has gone from the disappointment of getting cut by the Dallas Cowboys last Friday to having fun with his situation and trolling the NFL and Cowboys fans in the process.

Late Thursday night, Bryant posted video of himself working out with New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The video came less than 24 hours after the Giants released receiver Brandon Marshall, the same Marshall who responded to reported interest in Bryant joining the Giants with an Instagram post saying that there was no room in New York for two veteran receivers.

Of course, that was before Marshall failed a physical and was cut on Thursday, freeing up $5.1 million in salary cap room.

And before Giants general manager Dave Gettleman was asked about the team’s interest in Bryant on Thursday and responded with, “we're interested in everybody."

Bryant has made no secret of his fondness for Beckham and his interest of possibly joining the Giants.

It certainly would fulfill his wish of going to team in the NFC East so he can face the Cowboys twice a year and make them regret their decision to the team’s all-time leader in touchdown receptions.

To that end, the video of him working out with Beckham quickly went viral on social media.

Bryant has reportedly been working out with Beckham's trainer since being cut.