Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives deposition in Colin Kaepernick collusion case

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is having a busy couple of days.
One day before his scheduled Friday meeting with receiver Dez Bryant to discuss his future with the team, Jones gave a deposition on Thursday in the Colin Kaepernick collusion grievance against the NFL, a source confirmed.
Yahoo Sports first reported the meeting.
The deposition at the team's headquarters at The Star in Frisco was attended by Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who has accused the NFL and its owners of collusion in blackballing him from the league because of his kneeling protests for social justice during the national anthem.
Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, the year he began protesting during the anthem. He sat out all of 2017 after no team signed him to a contract, even as a backup, despite being a starting quarterback for five years. He led the 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII following the 2012 season.
Kaepernick subsequently filed suit against the NFL for collusion.
Jones has long expected the deposition and even declined questions at the owners' meetings last month because he didn't want his words used against him in the case.
Jones has been a leading critic of the anthem protests. He has banned his team from kneeling during the anthem, threatening to bench anyone who didn't respect the flag.
Jones was critical of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s handling of the protests and had a long-standing business relationship with John Schnatter, the former Papa Johns CEO, who ripped the protesters for hurting the NFL and the pizza franchise's earnings.
Jones is the second known owner to be deposed, following Bob McNair of the Houston Texans. Baltimore Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh were also deposed.
Kaepernick sat in on the previous depositions, just as he did with Jones.
At least four other NFL owners are still on the docket to give depositions, including the New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, the Miami Dolphins’ Stephen Ross, the Seattle Seahawks’ Paul Allen and the San Francisco 49ers’ Jed York, according to Yahoo Sports.
Comments