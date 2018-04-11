Cowboys to open preseason at 49ers, host Bengals and Cardinals, close at Texans

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2018 preseason schedule was announced by the NFL on Wednesday.
The team will have four games, starting at the San Francisco 49ers during the week of Aug 9-13.
The Cowboys will then host the Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals during the weeks of Aug. 16-20 and Aug. 23-26, respectively.
They close the preseason with the Governors’ Cup match-up at the Houston Texans the week of Aug. 30-31.
The final dates won’t be announced until the full regular-season schedule is released later this month.
But the start of the schedule in keeping with the team’s plans to host training camp in Oxnard, Calif. as they have the past six seasons, including 11 times since 2004.
The official start of training camp will usually begin two weeks before the first preseason game.
Look for the Cowboys to break camp in Oxnard prior to the preseason home opener at AT&T Stadium against the Bengals.
The big question now is will receiver Dez Bryant be with the team when they open at the 49ers. A meeting owner Jerry Jones regarding his future is set for Friday.
