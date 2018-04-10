Check out the Cowboys' official 2018 draft cap

The Dallas Cowboys' official 2018 NFL Draft hat has been unveiled by New Era.
The on-stage 59Fifty caps that will be worn by potential Cowboys draft picks proclaim "America's Team" on the front underneath the signature blue star logo. The sweatband inside the cap has the phrase "Them Boys," a nod to old coach Jimmy Johnson's famous "How 'bout them Cowboys?" remark after the 1992 NFC Championship game in which the Cowboys defeated the 49ers.
Fans interested in purchasing the cap can buy them beginning Thursday at NewEraCap.com, NFLShop.com, Lids, Fanzz and DSG.
