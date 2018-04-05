No Baker Mayfield? Heisman Trophy winner not attending NFL Draft in Arlington

University of Texas offensive lineman Connor Willams and Texas-San Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport will be among the 22 prospects confirmed to attend the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

But there was no Baker Mayfield on the list of prospects announced by the NFL on Thursday evening.

The former University of Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner was in the area earlier this year to accept the Davey O'Brien Award in Fort Worth. He told the Star-Telegram in February that he didn't plan to attend the draft.

Mayfield said he'll watch the draft at home in Austin with his parents, family and friends.

"There are so many people that helped me along the way that I want to celebrate this with," he said in February. "Because it's not just about me. Yeah, one name gets called, but I've had coaches, teammates, my family, that have all been there for me through the ups and downs that I want to help celebrate with."

Alabama, Louisville and UCLA will each have two players as the Southeastern Conference will have five representatives. They are Rashaan Evans of Alabama, Minkah Fritzpatrick of Alabama, Taven Bryan of Florida, Derrius Guice of LSU and Roquan Smith of Georgia.





The first round is Thursday, April 26. Rounds 2-3 are April 27 and rounds 4-7 are April 28.

The other players confirmed to attend are Jaire Alexander of Louisville, Josh Allen of Wyoming, Saquon Barkley of Penn State, Bradley Chubb of North Carolina State, Sam Darnold of Southern California, Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech, Shaquem Griffin of Central Florida, Josh Jackson of Iowa, Lamar Jackson of Louisiville, Derwin James of Florida State, Kolton Miller of UCLA, Josh Rosen of UCLA Leighton Vander of Boise State, Vita Vea of Washington and Denzel Ward of Ohio State.