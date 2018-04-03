Dallas Cowboys drop Ticketmaster, move to SeatGeek for ticket distribution

The Dallas Cowboys have always been movers and shakers in the National Football League.

They've done it again.

On Tuesday, SeatGeek announced a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, making SeatGeek the primary ticketing platform for the team, AT&T Stadium, and Ford Center.

The move is effective today.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Cowboys have previously been partners with Ticketmaster.

The Cowboys are the second NFL team to announce a primary ticketing partnership with SeatGeek, joining the New Orleans Saints.

“The Dallas Cowboys organization is always on the cutting edge, and it was critical that we select a ticketing platform that has the best technology on earth to power an incredible fan experience. SeatGeek provides that and more,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a news release. "We’re excited to truly partner with SeatGeek to shape the future of the industry together.”

Other clients of SeatGeek include the New Orleans Pelicans, and five Major League Soccer clubs.

SeatGeek recently partnered with Facebook to allow SeatGeek Enterprise clients to sell their tickets directly through the social network.