Cowboys not done in free agency yet, hosting defensive end Kony Ealy Tuesday

As the Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the NFL Draft with 30 pre-draft national visits Monday through Thursday and Dallas Day on Friday, they are continuing to look for bargains in free agency with a visit scheduled with defensive end Kony Ealy.

Ealy's visit at the team's headquarters at the Star in Frisco is set for Tuesday, according to sources.

Ealy was a 2014 second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers and was traded to the New England Patriots last offseason before being cut and claimed off waivers by the New York Jets last August. He had a sack and an interception while starting 14 of 15 games with the Jets.

He has 15 career sacks.

The Cowboys have long been interested in Ealy. He was a pre-draft visitor before the 2014 draft and would have been their pick in the second round if they hadn't traded drafted picks 47 and 78 to move up to take defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence.

The Cowboys also put a waiver claim in on Ealy in August before he was awarded to the Jets.

Ealy, 26, has had a modest career with a flash of greatness in the Panthers loss to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 when he tied the Super Bowl record and set the Panthers' postseason record with three sacks.

He also recorded an interception and a forced fumble in the game.

Ealy became the first player in Super Bowl history to have an interception and multiple sacks. He was the first player since 1993 to record multiple sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in a postseason game.

But instead of building on that performance, Ealy was average at best 2016. He played all 16 games, but only started six. He recorded 32 tackles, five sacks, and one interception.

Ealy would provide experienced depth to a defensive line that includes Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Taco Charlton, Datone Jones, Lewis Neal and Charles Tapper.