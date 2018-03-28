Cowboys' Allen Hurns will wear No. 17 in honor of Parkland shooting victims

Allen Hurns is already making a positive impression on and off the field.

On Wednesday, during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan, the newly-acquired Cowboys wide receiver announced that he would will wear number 17 this coming season. That number will honor the victims at the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

He had previously worn No. 88 during his four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hurns is a Miami native and went to the University of Miami, not far from where the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took place.