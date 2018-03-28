Jason Garrett, a contingent of Cowboys coaches and scouts headed to Alabama pro day

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett left the NFL owners meeting on Tuesday night to join a contingent of Cowboys coaches and scouts for a trip to Alabama’s second Pro Day today.
Garrett and the Cowboys made a similar en masse trip Ohio State campus two years ago when the eventually selected running back Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Alabama has 18 players who will be drafted including a couple of players who could be options for the Cowboys in the first round, either at No. 19 or a possible trade up, including receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne and linebacker Rashaan Evans.
This is Garrett’s first and only campus visit so far.
"We are going to go down," Garrett said. "They are going to have 18 players get drafted. We had some guys at the initial Pro Day. We have had some guys working them out.
"But it makes sense for us to go down there."
“A couple of guys were hurt (at the first pro day). And as much as anything else, the guys that worked out the first time they just give us some access to them. Not unlike a couple of years ago when we went to Ohio State. These schools that have all these guys at a couple of different positions it makes sense."
