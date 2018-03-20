All eyes were on Ezekiel Elliott during the season and will continue to be on him in the off-season.
All eyes were on Ezekiel Elliott during the season and will continue to be on him in the off-season. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
All eyes were on Ezekiel Elliott during the season and will continue to be on him in the off-season. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Watch Ezekiel Elliott's new offseason training video

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 20, 2018 04:39 PM

It looks like Ezekiel Elliott is getting back to the grind.

On Monday, the Cowboys feature back posted a video montage of himself on Instagram conducting his offseason training regiment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This isn't the first time we've gotten to see Elliott improving his physical abilities. In the second-half of last season, the NFL, under its personal conduct policy, suspended the second-year back for allegedly committing domestic violence against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.

During his suspension, photos surfaced of Elliott working out in Cabo San Lucas.

More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Cowboys fans' expectations were high after last year's 13-3 regular-season effort. But Dak Prescott's rising star seemed to fade and Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension limited his playing time, keeping the Cowboys from getting to the postseason. Mark Hoffermhoffer@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history 333

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson says the 2018 NFL Draft will be the best in history

Pause
Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting 99

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Who will the Cowboys draft in the first round? Here are the players the pundits are predicting

View More Video