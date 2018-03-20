Watch Ezekiel Elliott's new offseason training video

It looks like Ezekiel Elliott is getting back to the grind.
On Monday, the Cowboys feature back posted a video montage of himself on Instagram conducting his offseason training regiment.
This isn't the first time we've gotten to see Elliott improving his physical abilities. In the second-half of last season, the NFL, under its personal conduct policy, suspended the second-year back for allegedly committing domestic violence against former girlfriend Tiffany Thompson.
During his suspension, photos surfaced of Elliott working out in Cabo San Lucas.
