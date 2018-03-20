DeMarcus Ware likes being an ambassador in the community for the Dallas Cowboys.
DeMarcus Ware looks like he's in great shape, maybe the Cowboys should call him?

By Peter Dawson

March 20, 2018 02:21 PM

DeMarcus Ware was always in the thick of the action during his 12 years as an outside linebacker in the NFL.

So, one might expect the former Cowboys great to be taking it easy during his first year of retirement.

Not so much. On Tuesday, Ware posted a video on Twitter that basically shows him jumping out of the gym.

If you add up the heights of all those boxes, he leaps 57 inches.

Hey, who knows. The Cowboys need help at the linebacker position. Maybe the 35-year-old might suit-up for the team that drafted him for one more season.

After the NFL released the renderings of what the 2018 NFL Draft will look like, Cowboys legend Drew Pearson told reporters that this will be the best draft in history. Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

