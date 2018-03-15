Is Michael Crabtree's price too high for a Dallas homecoming?

Since the wild-start of this NFL free-agency period, the wide receiver position has been in high demand.
As teams continue to hand out big money deals to veteran and less-proven pass catchers, the Dallas Cowboys have remained mostly uninvolved.
On Thursday, though, a major domino in that position market fell when former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson elected to sign with the Oakland Raiders. That contract will reportedly come-in at 2 years and $15 million.
The signing of Nelson coincided with the Raiders' decision to release wide receiver Michael Crabtree, a decision that has reportedly been in the works for some time. Before his release, Crabtree had two years left on his contract that carried a cap hit of $7.7 million for 2018 and 8.2 million in 2019 (according to Spotrac.com).
From a logistical standpoint, the Cowboys make a lot of sense as a destination. Crabtree first made his name as a standout at Dallas Carter High School before earning All-American honors at Texas Tech in 2007 and 2008.
He also could provide a provide the Cowboys' a skilled, experienced second option in the passing game.
Crabtree's salary demands might keep him from joining a team in his home state. Considering his age (30), decline in production and less-than-exemplary character history, the Cowboys might be able to get a hometown discount.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, when it comes to free-agency, this seems to be the year of the receiver. Elite talents such as Sammy Watkins (signed by the Kansas City Chiefs), Allen Robinson (signed with the Chicago Bears) and Jarvis Landry (traded to the Cleveland Browns) are all off the market.
Crabtree is arguably one of the top wide receiver options left and will likely command a multi-year deal that could carry a cap-hit similar to the one he had in Oakland.
