When does chit-chat between Earl Thomas, Cowboys become reality?

Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas really is on the NFL trading block.
And a few reports indicate the Dallas Cowboys have some interest in one of the NFL's best safeties.
There is a hook. Sort of. Thomas, an Orange, Texas, native conveyed his interest in joining the Cowboys when the two teams met this past season.
Thomas is the latest - and one of many - free agents rumored to be of interest to the Cowboys. However, there are no confirmed reports from the Cowboys and/or the Seahawks.
One report said Seattle Seahawks general manager Jon Schneider is asking for a massive return that includes at least a first-round draft pick. Schneider will also likely request additional draft picks and possibly players in return as well.
Another major issue is one that explains why Thomas is even available in the first place. At present, the former All-Pro has one-year left on his current contract that carries a cap-hit of $10.4 million. That figure makes him the fourth highest-paid safety in the NFL for 2018, according to Spotrac.com.
The soon-to-be 29-year-old has said he wants a new, multi-year contract that will make him the highest-paid safety in the league. And while the team and the player have had discussions about an extension, Seattle seems to be at least planning for a potentially fast-approaching future without the anchor of their once-great secondary.
Normally, the Dallas front office could wait and see if Thomas' threat of a hold-out leads to him being cut. The problem there is that a number of secondary-needy teams have plenty more cash to offer.
Finally, the Cowboys are obviously tight against the salary-cap, which is $177.2 million. Even after center Travis Frederick's contract restructuring, the team only has roughly $8 million in free cap space. That number currently is the third least amount in the NFL (behind the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles), according to Spotrac.com.
