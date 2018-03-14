The 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium on April 26-28. The NFL Draft Theater will be built on the stadium's field, according to a rendering released by the league on Wednesday.
Dallas Cowboys

NFL Draft theatre will be built on AT&T Stadium field according to plans

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 11:42 AM

Arlington

The NFL Draft is coming to Arlington in April.

Now we're beginning to see what it's going to look like.

Representatives from the National Football League were in Arlington Wednesday to show layout renderings at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys. It was the first public renderings of the event.

The NFL Draft theater will be built on the stadium's field, creating opportunities for more fans than ever to watch the event live and in-person.

Selection square will be located inside the NFL Draft Theater and feature team tables where representatives from each club will make their draft selections throughout the three days.

The free NFL Draft Experience will be located in the outdoor plazas of the stadium.

The three-day draft is April 26-28.

Also, today is the final day for fans to register for a chance to win seated tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater. More than 215,000 fans have already registered from all 50 states over the past 21 days which is a record for any draft in the same time period.

