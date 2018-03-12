Might Cowboys TE Jason Witten retire now and follow Tony Romo from the field to TV?

Dallas Cowboys ageless tight end Jason Witten has said a number of times since the end of the season that he wants to continue playing.
The 15-year veteran, who will make $6.5 million in 2018, has four years left on his contract. But that’s more window dressing than the real thing. It’s a year-to-year proposition at best for Witten, 35, at this point, who again has said wants to play in 2018.
Might a lucrative opportunity to jump from the playing field immediately to the broadcast booth, like best friend and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo did last season, change his mind?
Per a Sporting News report, FOX is interested in hiring Jason Witten to do the Thursday Night Football broadcasts if they can't get Peyton Manning.
Witten would not only be following in the footsteps of Romo but other Cowboys alumni as NFL analysts, including Troy Aikman, Daryl Johnston, Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders and Darren Woodson to name a few.
The big difference is they were all retired with no real opportunity to continue playing.
Witten has a secure job as the Cowboys No. 1 tight end and made his 11th trip to the Pro Bowl following the 2017 season.
Again he has said, he is coming back for a 16th season.
“I’m coming back,” Witten said in January. “I feel confident I can play the position at a high level still and all the things that are asked of me as a leader. I feel good about that.”
Could the FOX offer given him something else to consider?
