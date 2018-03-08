Cowboys stars past and present headline upcoming fantasy football convention in Dallas

The National Fantasy Football Convention is set for a second year in Dallas and will feature more than 200 players

After being unable to get off the ground because of legal and NFL interference for three years, the NFFC opened with great success last summer at Fair Park.

This year it plans to be three-times as large with at last two players from each NFL team for its official celebration of all things football on July 13-15.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 85 Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year Pause 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 103 Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 45 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 36 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 247 Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 70 Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 79 Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 66 Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp 82 Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Johnny Football spoke to reporters at the National Fantasy Football Convention. video by Clarence Hill Jr. Jared Christopherjchristopher@star-telegram.com

“It means everything,” NFFC CEO Andy Alberth said. “We have been in a fight for four years. Last year was just the tip of the iceberg. It’s for the fans. It’s for the players. It’s for the game. Nowhere do you have player and fan interaction like at the NFFC. What we have built is a Disneyland for players and fans."

Some of the early headliners are Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy, Michael Irvin, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon and Jason Witten. The Convention will also include the first-of-its-kind “Taste of Texas “and car show.

Tickets for the Convention are now available at gonffc.com.