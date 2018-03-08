Cowboys stars past and present headline upcoming fantasy football convention in Dallas

The National Fantasy Football Convention is set for a second year in Dallas and will feature more than 200 players
After being unable to get off the ground because of legal and NFL interference for three years, the NFFC opened with great success last summer at Fair Park.
This year it plans to be three-times as large with at last two players from each NFL team for its official celebration of all things football on July 13-15.
“It means everything,” NFFC CEO Andy Alberth said. “We have been in a fight for four years. Last year was just the tip of the iceberg. It’s for the fans. It’s for the players. It’s for the game. Nowhere do you have player and fan interaction like at the NFFC. What we have built is a Disneyland for players and fans."
Some of the early headliners are Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy, Michael Irvin, Kareem Hunt, Melvin Gordon and Jason Witten. The Convention will also include the first-of-its-kind “Taste of Texas “and car show.
Tickets for the Convention are now available at gonffc.com.
