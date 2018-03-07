Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell have settled their differences for now.
Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell have settled their differences for now. LM Otero AP
Jerry Jones and Roger Goodell have settled their differences for now. LM Otero AP

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones to pay NFL more than $2 million in legal fees for Ezekiel Elliott saga, reports say

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 03:12 PM

Ezekiel Elliott was at peace with his entire suspension saga after the season. After 20 months of investigations and legal fights and public tantrums, the NFL and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones are now, too.

"The matter of the reimbursement of legal fees has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties," the league announced Wednesday.

The league was seeking more than $2 million in legal fees stemming from the federal court case with Elliott over his six-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy and Jones’ opposition to commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension.

Multiple reports state Jones will fully reimburse the league the $2-plus million.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jones testified under oath in front of Goodell and the finance committee during a hearing on Monday in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Jones expressed his eagerness to bring his side in front of Goodell during the NFL Scouting Combine last week. The league cited a rule that has been on the books since 1997.

Jones threatened to sue the league to block Goodell’s contract extension in the middle of the season last year, but never filed suit. As far as Elliott’s case, Jones and the Cowboys provided a letter of support, but were not involved in the case.

In the end, though, it appears Jones simply didn’t want this matter to linger longer. The league started investigating Elliott in July 2016 and took more than a year before handing down the suspension.

A lengthy legal battle went on during the season until Elliott eventual dropped his case and started serving his suspension in mid-November.

More Videos

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Pause
Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp 66

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp 82

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his Hall of Fame year was not negatively impacted by his ongoing battle with the NFL. chill@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's 'down' year 85

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

Pause
Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling 103

Oakland Raiders react on 4th-down index card ruling

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 45

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 36

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 247

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey 70

Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame journey

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level 79

Stephen Jones says Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is committed to taking his game to another level

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp 66

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones doesn't think the off field issues will be a distraction in training camp

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp 82

Ezekiel Elliott inspires hundreds of young kids at his football camp

Ron Jaworski on Dak Prescott's "down" year

View More Video