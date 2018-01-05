How many Dallas Cowboys earned All-Pro honors this season?

Zack Martin had arguably his best season in the NFL. He gave up just one sack and wasn't penalized in starting all 16 games.
DeMarcus Lawrence had a breakout season with 14.5 sacks and 52 quarterback pressures, more than double his next closest teammate.
But the Dallas Cowboys had no players voted first-team All-Pro. The team finished 9-7 this season.
Instead, Martin and Lawrence were named to the second-team on Friday, The Associated Press announced. The All-Pro teams are selected by a national panel of 50 media members.
The All-Pro honors are generally viewed as more meaningful than Pro Bowl selections.
Martin was a first-team selection in 2014 and 2016, and a second-team selection in 2015.
This year's first-team right guard honors went to Pittsburgh's David DeCastro.
As far as edge rushers, the first-team honors went to Jacksonville's Calais Campbell and New Orleans' Cameron Jordan.
Lawrence and Minnesota's Everson Griffen were on the second-team.
Martin and Lawrence were the only Cowboys to gain recognition. The Cowboys had at least four players earn All-Pro honors the previous three seasons. This is the fewest since 2013 when left tackle Tyron Smith was the lone representative.
Center Travis Frederick has garnered All-Pro honors the past three seasons, but was passed this season by Philadelphia's Jason Kelce (first-team) and Atlanta's Alex Mack (second team).
Smith also isn't on either of the teams for the first time in four years. He missed three games with injuries, and had a career-high five holding penalties.
The panel went with other left tackles in the LA Rams' Andrew Whitworth (first team) and Green Bay's David Bakhtiari (second team).
