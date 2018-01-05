Guard Zack Martin has been a high-performing mainstay of the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive line.
How many Dallas Cowboys earned All-Pro honors this season?

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

January 05, 2018 12:27 PM

Zack Martin had arguably his best season in the NFL. He gave up just one sack and wasn't penalized in starting all 16 games.

DeMarcus Lawrence had a breakout season with 14.5 sacks and 52 quarterback pressures, more than double his next closest teammate.

But the Dallas Cowboys had no players voted first-team All-Pro. The team finished 9-7 this season.

Instead, Martin and Lawrence were named to the second-team on Friday, The Associated Press announced. The All-Pro teams are selected by a national panel of 50 media members.

The All-Pro honors are generally viewed as more meaningful than Pro Bowl selections.

Martin was a first-team selection in 2014 and 2016, and a second-team selection in 2015.

This year's first-team right guard honors went to Pittsburgh's David DeCastro.

As far as edge rushers, the first-team honors went to Jacksonville's Calais Campbell and New Orleans' Cameron Jordan.

Lawrence and Minnesota's Everson Griffen were on the second-team.

Martin and Lawrence were the only Cowboys to gain recognition. The Cowboys had at least four players earn All-Pro honors the previous three seasons. This is the fewest since 2013 when left tackle Tyron Smith was the lone representative.

Center Travis Frederick has garnered All-Pro honors the past three seasons, but was passed this season by Philadelphia's Jason Kelce (first-team) and Atlanta's Alex Mack (second team).

Smith also isn't on either of the teams for the first time in four years. He missed three games with injuries, and had a career-high five holding penalties.

The panel went with other left tackles in the LA Rams' Andrew Whitworth (first team) and Green Bay's David Bakhtiari (second team).

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

