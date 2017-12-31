Cowboys’ offense shutout for second time in first half, defense counters

The Dallas Cowboys’ offense has struggled mightily at times this season. They went through a three-game losing streak in which they didn’t score double-digit points for the first time in franchise history.
The regular-season finale against the Philadelphia Eagles isn’t going much better for the Cowboys’ offense.
The Cowboys were shutout in the opening half for just the second time this season. The Los Angeles Chargers also held them scoreless on Thanksgiving.
Quarterback Dak Prescott has completed nine of 16 passes for 61 yards and is on track for an eighth game without at least 200 yards passing this season. Running back Ezekiel Elliott has been held to 28 yards on 10 carries, and is a long shot to reach the 1,000-yard mark.
The Cowboys have not scored a touchdown in their last 17 possessions despite having Elliott.
On the bright side, the Cowboys’ defense has matched the Eagles’ defense. The Cowboys have shut out the Eagles. They shutout the New York Giants in the opening half of the season opener, and then held the Giants scoreless in the second half of the second meeting earlier this month in New York.
It marks the first time in this series’ history that each team went into the locker room tied 0-0. Today marks the 118th meeting between the two.
It was the first scoreless first half in the NFL since 2011.
