Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is big enough to drag defenders into the end zone. He has eight receiving touchdowns this season. Andrew Savulich TNS

Differences in size, standing could prove key in upcoming Cowboys-Eagles game

By Drew Davison

December 30, 2017 11:42 AM

Size will play a role in Sunday’s key matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

One of the top matchups will involve 6-foot-5 Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and the Cowboys’ 6-foot safety Byron Jones. Though Ertz has the edge in height, Jones’ aggressive play has offset his lack of height when it comes to covering tight ends.

With the Eagles heading to the playoffs, it’s not known how long this battle will play out on the field as the Eagles will likely opt to rest Ertz at some point.

Here’s a look at the key matchups for Sunday’s game:

Cowboys safety Byron Jones vs. Eagles TE Zach Ertz

A former first-round pick, Jones has regressed in his third season and his snaps have dwindled in the process. But the Cowboys still view Jones as an elite cover guy, especially against the hybrid tight ends of today’s game. Ertz has emerged as a significant threat for the Eagles. He leads the Eagles with 800 receiving yards on 72 receptions. He’s found the end zone eight times. But the Cowboys held him to just two catches for 8 yards in the first meeting.

Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins vs. Eagles DE Brandon Graham

La’el Collins has made a successful transition to right tackle and will look to close out his season strong. Collins, who expects to play despite managing a back issue in recent weeks, has given up just four sacks in 15 games, and has been penalized just four times (one false start, three holding). Brandon Graham, meanwhile, has been the Eagles’ biggest pass rushing threat. He leads the team with 9.5 sacks, and is surely looking to get to double figures for the first time in his career. Graham had one sack against the Cowboys in the first matchup.

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760

