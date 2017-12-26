Playoff-bound Eagles complete worst-to-first turnaround, close against Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) are standing in the exact same spot the Dallas Cowboys (8-7) were in one year ago.

The Eagles won the NFC East and have completed a worst-to-first turnaround.

At least one NFL team has won its division the season after finishing in or tied for last place in 14 of the past 15 seasons.

The Eagles close the season at home on Sunday against the Cowboys.

Here are five things to know about the Eagles, who have also secured home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs:

No Wentz

Carson Wentz was having an MVP-type season before sustaining a season-ending leg injury. Nick Foles has filled in for Wentz well. Foles has guided the Eagles to two consecutive victories, securing the NFC’s top overall seed for the postseason. The question is how much Foles will play in a regular-season finale.

Chemistry problems?

Even though the Eagles have won, there are questions about Foles’ rapport with receivers such as Alshon Jeffery. Jeffery is coming off a catch-less game against Oakland, being targeted just twice. But Jeffery remains a top receiving threat, evident by his nine touchdowns (including one vs. the Cowboys in Week 11). Nelson Agholor has also emerged in his third season as a threat and has eight touchdown catches. Building the chemistry between Foles and his receivers is among the top reasons why the starters might play some extra minutes.

Ertz threat

The Eagles have one of the top hybrid tight ends in the game in Zach Ertz. He’s having a career year and become one of the biggest red-zone threats on the team. Ertz has 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and was named to his first Pro Bowl earlier this month.

The Graham man

Defensive end Brandon Graham has emerged as the Eagles’ top pass rusher in his eighth season with the team. Graham leads the team with 9.5 sacks, which is already his career high. Graham had one sack in the early season matchup against the Cowboys, and is looking to roll into the postseason with momentum. He’ll provide another stiff test for Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins.

Playoff implications

Risk injury or risk rustiness? It’s a good problem to have. Should they get Foles more live action? Should they rest other starters? Everyone will second guess regardless of their decision depending on how the playoff game goes. But the Eagles have been perfect at home so far. In fact, they’re the only team in the league that can go a perfect 8-0 at home this season.