Justin Coleman jumped in the oversized Salvation Army kettle on Sunday. Michael Ainsworth AP
Dallas Cowboys

Seahawks mock Elliott with kettle jump after pick-six

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 24, 2017 05:26 PM

ARLINGTON

The kettle jump celebration returned in Ezekiel Elliott’s first game coming off a six-game suspension. But it wasn’t Elliott who repeated his signature celebration.

Instead, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman leapt into the oversized Salvation Army kettle after scoring on a pick-six early in the second half. Seattle defensive end Frank Clark celebrated by pounding on the kettle as Coleman was inside.

Coleman drew an unsportsmanlike penalty for the celebration, much like Elliott did when he celebrated a touchdown on Dec. 18, 2016 in that fashion.

It marked the fourth pick-six thrown by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this season.

View More Video