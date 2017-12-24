Seahawks mock Elliott with kettle jump after pick-six

The kettle jump celebration returned in Ezekiel Elliott’s first game coming off a six-game suspension. But it wasn’t Elliott who repeated his signature celebration.
Instead, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman leapt into the oversized Salvation Army kettle after scoring on a pick-six early in the second half. Seattle defensive end Frank Clark celebrated by pounding on the kettle as Coleman was inside.
Justin Coleman, good at football. #SEAvsDAL #PickSix pic.twitter.com/qZYu4GyOGY— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 24, 2017
Coleman drew an unsportsmanlike penalty for the celebration, much like Elliott did when he celebrated a touchdown on Dec. 18, 2016 in that fashion.
It marked the fourth pick-six thrown by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott this season.
