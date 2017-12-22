Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett heads for the locker room after beating the Oakland Raiders 20-17 last week.
Dallas Cowboys

Jason Garrett analyzes Christmas: Santa Claus is a mentally tough guy

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

December 22, 2017 03:49 PM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 04:08 PM

Merry Christmas, Dallas Cowboys!

The Cowboys posted a mock video of coach Jason Garrett answering questions about Christmas from two cute kids. It is one of the funnier things you’ll see lately. The Cowboys’ public relations department spliced together actual footage of Garrett answering questions at a typical press conference with the kids asking him about Christmas and Santa Claus.

For instance, what does Garrett think of Santa?

“He’s a really mentally tough guy,” he said.

How about Rudolph? “I think he’s an outstanding leader,” Garrett responds.

It’s a nice Christmas gift to Cowboys fans and shows the organization has a sense of humor.

No word yet on whether Garrett has seen it or even knows it exists.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

