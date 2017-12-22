Cowboys LB Anthony Hitchens says he’s “absolutely” playing Sunday vs. Seattle

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens didn’t practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with a left knee injury.
But his latest injury setback isn’t going to keep him out of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
Asked if he’d be ready, Hitchens didn’t hesitate in saying: “Oh, yeah. Absolutely.”
Hitchens injured his left knee on the second-to-last defensive play against the Oakland Raiders last Sunday. But the diagnosis came back positive as he didn’t tear any ligaments.
Hitchens, who missed the first four games this season after sustaining a knee injury in a preseason contest against Oakland, said he hasn’t experienced any pain in his knee this week.
That’s a good sign for the Cowboys as Hitchens has been one of their better defensive players. The starting middle linebacker has the third-most tackles on the team with 85, and is second with eight tackles for loss.
Hitchens plans to test his knee more during Friday’s practice, although he won’t sprint until game day Sunday.
“It was fine overall,” Hitchens said. “No pain at all.”
