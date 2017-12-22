Cowboys feel sting of missed takeaway opportunities

The Dallas Cowboys entered the season with a goal of 40 takeaways. They might have to settle for half that.
The Cowboys’ defense has 19 takeaways with two games to play, putting them on pace for 22 (rounding up).
But they can look at themselves for the takeaway shortcomings. Opportunities have been there throughout the season, and the Cowboys simply haven’t cashed in.
“That’s something we preach and preach and preach,” defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said. “You get them in your hands, you’ve got to catch them.”
The Cowboys whiffed on four noticeable chances against the Oakland Raiders last Sunday.
Early in the second quarter, cornerback Chidobe Awuzie stripped the ball loose from Raiders receiver Michael Crabtree. Safety Jeff Heath tried to scoop-and-score instead of simply falling on the ball.
Later in the game, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and linebacker Damien Wilson missed potential interceptions. The most glaring error came on the final defensive series.
Cornerback Anthony Brown had a chance to secure the victory with 1 minute, 5 seconds left when Oakland quarterback Derek Carr threw a pass right to him. But Brown dropped it, given new life to a Raiders team that almost pulled out a victory.
Brown has also dropped potential interceptions in games earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.
Brown isn’t alone. The Cowboys have had plenty of missed opportunities during the season, particularly on interceptions. They have combined for nine total, tied for 23rd in the league.
“At that moment, it’s about trusting your fundamentals and where your hands are at,” Marinelli said. “These guys have got good hands. No. 30 [Brown] has got good hands, so we’ve got to come up with them and just keep working at it.”
For the season, the Cowboys have been inconsistent in forcing takeaways. They’ve gone through a pair of two-game droughts with no takeaways. But then they’ll have a game such as last month against the Washington Redskins where they’ll force four.
That’s why the Cowboys are on pace to finish in the 20-range once again. They had 20 last season, too. The Cowboys host Seattle Sunday.
“You want more opportunities,” coach Jason Garrett said. “I think we’ve done a good job at times cashing in on the opportunities.”
Injury updates
Left tackle Tyron Smith took a step toward playing in Sunday’s game vs. Seattle.
The All-Pro left tackle went through the early portion of practice open to the media Friday, and is officially listed as questionable for the game.
Smith exited in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders with a right knee injury. A magnetic resonance imaging test revealed Smith sprained his LCL.
“We’ll just see what he’s able to do,” coach Jason Garrett said. “Hopefully, he continues to progress.”
Smith will be a game-time decision after going through a pregame workout.
Defensively, the Cowboys will be without David Irving (concussion) a third consecutive game. He's been ruled out as he's yet to clear concussion protocol.
Cornerback Orlando Scandrick (back), meanwhile, is questionable. He said he didn’t know what his status would be Friday.
Nose tackle Richard Ash (shoulder), who joined Irving as the only players who didn't practice Friday, is also questionable.
Smith honor
Jaylon Smith won the Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his teammates. The award is given to a player who exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.
“It’s a blessing for me,” Smith said. “I love my teammates, and they have been with me every step of the way.”
Smith will be honored along with the other 31 recipients from other teams this spring at the 40th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards in Baltimore, Maryland.
Smith injured his knee in January 2016 while playing in the Fiesta Bowl for Notre Dame. He tore the ACL, MCL and sustained nerve damage in his left knee. The Cowboys selected him in the second round of the draft.
Showers’ show
Jameill Showers is spending most of his time these days working as a defensive back on the Cowboys’ practice squad.
But this week he returned to quarterback roots. The former Texas A&M and UTEP player has been charged with the difficult task of running the scout team and emulating Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
All signs indicate Showers did an impressive show replicating the elusive and versatile Wilson.
“He did a great job for us. He gave us a great look,” linebacker Sean Lee said. “Jameill is an unbelievable athlete. He can do so many things and really has done well in his transition to defense.
“But when you put him back at quarterback, you see how talented he is throwing the ball and running. He gave us an incredible look.”
Showers has been with the Cowboys since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and has been used in a variety of roles. His versatility makes him an asset for the organization.
