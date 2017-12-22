Jaylon Smith wins Cowboys’ courage award

Jaylon Smith has had his share of growing pains in his first professional season, but he's been more productive than expected.

Smith leads the Cowboys with 96 tackles, according to the coaches' breakdown, and also has four quarterback pressures, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one sack. That's remarkable considering some teams took Smith completely off their draft board before the 2016 NFL Draft because they thought he may never play again.

The Cowboys weren't one of those teams, of course, and have seen Smith rehab his entire rookie season and then become a piece of this 2017 Cowboys team.

So it came as no surprise Friday when the Cowboys announced Smith as the winner of the Ed Block Courage Award, voted on by his teammates. The award is given to a player who exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage.

“It’s a blessing for me,” Smith said. “I love my teammates, and they have been with me every step of the way. I am motivated by them, and I appreciate them, seeing everything I had to go through, seeing my hard work and the effort I put in to get back on the field with those guys and compete at a high level. I love them, and I thank them.”

Smith will be honored along with the other 31 recipients from other teams this spring at the 40th Annual Ed Block Courage Awards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Smith injured his knee in January 2016 while playing in the Fiesta Bowl for Notre Dame. He tore the ACL, MCL and sustained nerve damage in his left knee. The Cowboys selected him in the second round of the draft.

Smith and the Cowboys never doubted he could make it back on the field.

“From Day 1, I never doubted myself,” Smith said. “I never doubted that I would play the game of football again.

“They did just a great job at staying focused each and everyday. My clear-eye view is what really helped me throughout this process. I’m just thankful.”