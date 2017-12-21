More Videos

    There were a lot of players involved in the twists and turns of the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Oakland Raiders, and big plays kept the game in doubt until the final minute.

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott: I’ve tried to model parts of my game after Russell Wilson

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

December 21, 2017 10:04 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 06:17 PM

FRISCO

Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson have plenty of similarities.

Each started their NFL careers with early success; each are known for their running abilities; and each are fighting to keep their teams alive in the playoff hunt this Sunday.

Prescott made it clear that Wilson is among those who he models his game on Wednesday.

“Russell’s a guy I watched before I was even in this league and tried to model his game, just the way he plays it with his elusiveness, just taking care of the ball and just being smart,” the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said. “He’s a great player. I definitely watch his game and try to take things that he does.”

At 6-foot-2, 226 pounds, Prescott has a bigger build than Wilson (5-foot-11, 203 pounds). But both play similar styles in terms of extending plays with their feet and making things happen in the run game.

Each have scored multiple rushing touchdowns this season (Prescott has six, Wilson has three), and force defenses to account for the ground game.

The biggest thing Prescott has tried to mimic is the way Wilson handles different situations throughout a game.

“Knowing when to extend the plays and, once you extend the plays, knowing when to take your chances or to get out of bounds and things like that,” Prescott said. “He does a lot of things that I think only Russell Wilson can do, so I’m not trying to take everything from his game, but there’s little pieces definitely.”

Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison

