Nigerian roots helped set principles for Cowboys rookie Chidobe Awuzie

Chidobe Awuzie’s parents came to the United States from Nigeria for the same reason of just about every immigrant in the country: opportunity.
Each of Awuzie’s parents graduated from college – his mom from Philander Smith College in Arkansas and his dad from Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant – and went on to chase the American Dream in the Bay Area.
They met while working at the department of motor vehicles in San Jose, Calif., a place they settled into and raised a family. Of course, they raised their children with the same Nigerian principles that have been instilled in them.
But little did they know the influence and impact sports could have on their children. Awuzie, in particular, earned a scholarship to play football at Colorado and is now a rising star with the Dallas Cowboys.
In just two starts at cornerback, Awuzie has already showcased a nose for the ball and early signs have him becoming another standout NFL player of Nigerian descent. That’s something he takes great pride in as he returns to his hometown for Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
“That’s my edge,” Awuzie said. “My whole life – not just football, but academics-wise and socially – being Nigerian has been my foundation.”
It hasn’t taken long for the Cowboys to see Awuzie’s edge on the field even though he’s battled a lingering hamstring injury since training camp.
The second-round pick missed six games with the injury, but doesn’t seem to be bothered by it now. He started two weeks ago against the Washington Redskins and broke up three passes, tying fellow rookie Jourdan Lewis for the most in a game this season.
Awuzie continued finding his way to the ball against the New York Giants last Sunday. He broke up two passes, including a tipped ball that linebacker Sean Lee intercepted.
“It doesn’t take you long to realize that (he has a nose for the ball),” said safety Jeff Heath, who leads the team with three interceptions. “Even in OTAs (organized team activities) when it’s not in full pads, you can see that kind of stuff on tape. We’re going to need that from him and he’s going to improve like all the young guys.
“We’ll need him down the stretch.”
Defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli raved about Awuzie’s instincts and feel for the game, particularly fitting into the zone coverage that Marinelli likes to run in his Tampa 2 scheme.
At 6-foot, 190 pounds, Awuzie has the build and length and speed to cover top receivers man-to-man. But he also prides himself on being a student of the game, which fits well when the Cowboys use zone coverage when he anticipates plays.
“I’ve always been a guy who just loves learning,” Awuzie said. “Learning about football, learning about the origins of the 3-4 defense, the 4-3 defense, the fronts, all that kind of stuff. I feel like if I know more, I’ll be able to process more when I’m on the field.
“That’s part of the game is to be really cerebral and learning new key, new techniques. That’s what I feed off of and I love that kind of stuff. When an offense gets in a certain formation and you can guess what play they’re going to do before they’re going to do it, all you have to do is catch the ball. That’s a beautiful thing. That’s a beautiful part of the game that you don’t really get to experience until you start going to higher levels of football.”
It’s that sort of love for the nuances of the game that has made Awuzie a favorite of the coaches and has paid off with his on-field production. He has demonstrated early on a vision for the game, something that most rookies don’t have right away.
“He’s really smart, really sharp,” secondary coach Joe Baker said. “But there’s still a lot that he’s going to see. I think we’re just scratching of the surface on where he’s going to be as a player.”
Even though Awuzie is all-in on football, he isn't afraid to cut loose with his teammates.
Jordan Carrell, Awuzie's former college teammate and a seventh-round pick by the Cowboys who was cut before the season, joked about Awuzie's dancing skills.
“I'm a better dancer than Chido,” the 300-pound Carrell said, smiling. “When it comes to that Bay Area hip-hop music, he can't see me.”
Said Lewis, “He's energetic. He just loves life and loves football. He's a ball of energy. He'll try to act like he's just a guy, but he likes to dance around and stuff like that.”
All joking aside, Awuzie hopes to become the latest in a fraternity of Nigerians who have excelled in the NFL. He idolized former Raiders cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler during a standout 11-year career.
And who can forget the first Nigerian star, former Kansas City Chiefs running back Christian Okoye, dubbed “The Nigerian Nightmare” for his bruising running style.
Along with Awuzie, the Cowboys boast another player of Nigerian descent in defensive end Benson Mayowa. All players take pride in their roots, but it might be a little more significant for Nigerians.
“It’s kind of dope to be Nigerian and in the NFL,” Mayowa said. “There’s not too many of us. It’s always a good thing.”
Much like Awuzie, Mayowa explained the Nigerian upbringing by saying, “It’s strict. We weren’t taught to play sports really. It’s more teachers, doctors, lawyers and jobs like that. Football players? It’s not looked down upon, but it’s foreign to foreign players.”
Awuzie agrees. His parents preached the importance of academics, which explains why he graduated in 3 1/2 years with a business degree last December at Colorado.
“When my parents came over here, they didn’t come over here to have fun. They came over here to go to school, to learn, to try and have their place in this world,” Awuzie said. “It was very serious. They had to work hard to get into this country and it’s a very serious thing. And their kids come out, if they do right, there is a lot of opportunity here.”
Drew Davison: 817-390-7760, @drewdavison
Nigeria connection
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie was born in the United States, but has deep Nigerian family roots. Here’s a look at some other NFL players with Nigerian roots:
Wide receiver Nelson Agholor, Philadelphia
Linebacker Jerry Attaochu, Los Angeles Chargers
Guard Caleb Benenoch, Tampa Bay
Linebacker Obum Gwachum, New York Jets
Linebacker Ufomba Kamalu, Houston
Defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, Cleveland
Defensive tackle David Onyemata, New Orleans
Defensive end Benson Mayowa, Dallas
