How high did Tony Romo rank on Google’s list of most-searched sports stories in 2017?

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 2:09

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

“You’re talking to a dreamer,' says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 0:46

“You’re talking to a dreamer," says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

    After 14 years in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is walking away from football. Though he won't be throwing the football anymore, he'll still be calling plays as a color commentator for CBS.

After 14 years in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is walking away from football. Though he won't be throwing the football anymore, he'll still be calling plays as a color commentator for CBS. Eric Garland McClatchy
After 14 years in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is walking away from football. Though he won't be throwing the football anymore, he'll still be calling plays as a color commentator for CBS. Eric Garland McClatchy

Dallas Cowboys

How high did Tony Romo rank on Google’s list of most-searched sports stories in 2017?

By Peter Dawson And pdawson@star-telegram.com

December 13, 2017 06:47 PM

Tony Romo certainly had a flattering day.

Earlier this morning he was named Sports Illustrated’s Media Person of the Year. Google’s list of the most-searched trending sports stories of 2017 revealed that Romo had placed fifth in the rankings. The 37 year-old CBS broadcaster was the only active or retired football player, college or pro, to place inside the top-10.

Here’s the list, per Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were certainly a number of factors that made people so curious about the activities of the former Cowboys’ quarterback. First, there was his eloquent speech about yielding the starting quarterback job to Dak Prescott, after Romo had missed a significant amount of the year with a back injury last season.

In the off-season, there were rumors that the veteran signal-caller might suit up for another team in 2017, following his release by the Dallas’ front office.

Then, people wanted to know whether Romo was going to make the transition to the announcer’s booth to call NFL games on CBS alongside veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz. Finally, football fans were pretty curious about whether or not he was actually going to be good at that job.

While Romo’s inclusion in the rankings comes as a bit of a surprise, the standing of many of these figures makes plenty of sense.

Floyd Mayweather had all the pieces to promote a truly unique fight experience. When you mix the hype of a boxing match against loudmouth UFC fighter Conor McGregor with Mayweather’s questionable history with domestic violence, you have a perfect storm of interest.

The second, third and fourth members that came in ahead of Romo were all part of major transactions and signings. Gordon Hayward spent what seemed like an eternity debating between whether to sign with the Celtics or Jazz, before settling on Boston. Aaron Boone might have been an unconventional choice, but most people still want to know who the New York Yankees selected as their new manager. And Paul George finally escaped Indiana, albeit to a dark-horse trade partner in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The five remaining members of the list included talented up-and-comers such as Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball and New York Yankees’ AL rookie of the year Aaron Judge, as well as savvy veterans such as PGA golfer Sergio Garcia, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony and Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Isiah Thomas. Anthony and Thomas were both traded to their current teams before the start of this season.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 2:09

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 30-10 win over the Giants

“You’re talking to a dreamer,' says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones 0:46

“You’re talking to a dreamer," says Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered 1:32

Want an exotic pet in Fort Worth? The Humane Society of North Texas has you covered

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, December 6

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera 0:33

Burglar dressed as the ‘Grinch’ caught on home security camera

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field 0:33

Dirt's never looked so good. Here's a drone tour of the progress on Globe Life Field

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction 1:32

The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation 1:26

Jeff Banister talks about prospects of a six-man rotation

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video