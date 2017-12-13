How high did Tony Romo rank on Google’s list of most-searched sports stories in 2017?

Tony Romo certainly had a flattering day.

Earlier this morning he was named Sports Illustrated’s Media Person of the Year. Google’s list of the most-searched trending sports stories of 2017 revealed that Romo had placed fifth in the rankings. The 37 year-old CBS broadcaster was the only active or retired football player, college or pro, to place inside the top-10.

Here’s the list, per Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated:

According to Google, these were the top 10 most-searched athletes in the US of 2017.



1. Floyd Mayweather



​2. Gordon Hayward



3. Aaron Boone



4. Paul George



5. Tony Romo



6. Aaron Judge



7. Lonzo Ball



8. Carmelo Anthony



9. Sergio Garcia



10. Isaiah Thomas — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 13, 2017

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were certainly a number of factors that made people so curious about the activities of the former Cowboys’ quarterback. First, there was his eloquent speech about yielding the starting quarterback job to Dak Prescott, after Romo had missed a significant amount of the year with a back injury last season.

In the off-season, there were rumors that the veteran signal-caller might suit up for another team in 2017, following his release by the Dallas’ front office.

Then, people wanted to know whether Romo was going to make the transition to the announcer’s booth to call NFL games on CBS alongside veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz. Finally, football fans were pretty curious about whether or not he was actually going to be good at that job.

While Romo’s inclusion in the rankings comes as a bit of a surprise, the standing of many of these figures makes plenty of sense.

Floyd Mayweather had all the pieces to promote a truly unique fight experience. When you mix the hype of a boxing match against loudmouth UFC fighter Conor McGregor with Mayweather’s questionable history with domestic violence, you have a perfect storm of interest.

The second, third and fourth members that came in ahead of Romo were all part of major transactions and signings. Gordon Hayward spent what seemed like an eternity debating between whether to sign with the Celtics or Jazz, before settling on Boston. Aaron Boone might have been an unconventional choice, but most people still want to know who the New York Yankees selected as their new manager. And Paul George finally escaped Indiana, albeit to a dark-horse trade partner in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The five remaining members of the list included talented up-and-comers such as Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie Lonzo Ball and New York Yankees’ AL rookie of the year Aaron Judge, as well as savvy veterans such as PGA golfer Sergio Garcia, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony and Cleveland Cavaliers’ guard Isiah Thomas. Anthony and Thomas were both traded to their current teams before the start of this season.