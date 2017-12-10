Mr. Automatic? Dan Bailey misses multiple field goals, PAT vs. Giants

Dan Bailey is the most accurate kicker in NFL history.
But the Dallas Cowboys kicker had a rare game in which he missed multiple field goals and a point-after attempt against the New York Giants on Sunday. Bailey had never missed a PAT in his career until his attempt went wide left in the fourth quarter.
It marked just the third game in which Bailey has missed multiple field goals.
Bailey clanked a 53-yard attempt off the right upright early in the second quarter, and then was wide right on a 50-yard attempt in the third quarter.
The other games in which Bailey missed multiple field goals was Dec. 18, 2016 vs. Tampa Bay when he went 4-of-6, and his rookie season on Dec. 4, 2011 vs. Arizona when he was 2-for-4.
The bigger surprise, though, was the missed PAT. Bailey hadn’t missed in his career, going a perfect 273-for-273 until Sunday.
Bailey connected on his first nine field goal attempts this season, including a 56-yarder. Bailey has now made 25 of 38 field goal attempts of at least 50 yards in his career.
In his career vs. the Giants, Bailey has now missed five times. He’s 23 of 28 against the NFC East rival.
Bailey connected on a 21-yard attempt in the first quarter to give the Cowboys an early 3-0 lead. With that field goal, Bailey became the 100th player in NFL history and second in Cowboys’ history (Rafael Septien 226) to attempt 200 field goals.
