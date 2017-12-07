More Videos

    Dallas Cowboys players deliver gifts and sign autographs for patients at Cook Children’s Hospital.

Dallas Cowboys

Watch three Cowboys players get baptized at the team's facility

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

December 07, 2017 08:56 AM

FRISCO

Football is a religion in Texas.

And arguably no team is worshipped more than the Dallas Cowboys.

But team chaplain Johnathan Evans has been doing some real religious work at the team's headquarters at the Star in Frisco.

He routinely conducts a Friday Bible study for the players and his messages have made such a profound impact that he recently baptized three players at the facility in front of their teammates.

The players were linebacker Anthony Hitchens, safety Kavon Frazier and linebacker Justin March-Lillard.

Evan posted a video of the baptisms on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter Wednesday to an overwhelming response from fans.

“Jonathan Evans, he’s fantastic. We love him. We’re really fortunate to have him. He’s someone who’s a mentor to a lot of our guys and he’s a great resource,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Not only for the players, but for the coaches and we’re really fortunate to have him in our organization.”

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

