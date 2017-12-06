How many Cowboys will make it to the Pro Bowl?

Early indications suggest the Dallas Cowboys might have a light crew traveling to the Pro Bowl this season.

Right guard Zack Martin is the only player leading the latest fan voting update the NFL released on Wednesday. Martin has 136,167 votes so far.

Fan voting ends on Dec. 14.

Of course, the fans only make a portion of how the league determines the all-star rosters. Fan votes count for one-third, players votes count as one-third and coaches votes count for one-third.

Players and coaches will cast their votes on Dec. 15 and the rosters will be announced on Dec. 19.

So the Cowboys could get more love before it’s all said and done. Also let’s not forget to mention the bevy of replacement players used for injuries and for selected players on Super Bowl teams.

For now, though, it’s not looking too great for the 6-6 Cowboys to have a large contingency. After all, quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t having an eye-opening season and running back Ezekiel Elliott is out of the mix with a six-game suspension.

Other Pro Bowl veterans such as tight end Jason Witten and wide receiver Dez Bryant aren't having near the season as others as their respective positions.

But arguably the biggest snub on the fan ballot is on the Cowboys — defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence is leading the NFL with 13.5 sacks, but fans have given more support to Minnesota's Everson Griffen at the defensive end position. Griffen ranks fourth in the league with 12 sacks.

Martin appears to be in good shape to start his career with four Pro Bowl berths in his first four seasons, but his fellow linemen who have been staples in recent years, left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick, will need help.

Smith has been named to the past four Pro Bowls, although has missed two games and has a career-high number of penalties. Frederick has made the past three Pro Bowls, although it’s a deep position with players such as Philadelphia’s Jason Kelce and Atlanta’s Alex Mack.

The Cowboys have sent at least four players in each of the past three seasons, but are facing an uphill battle to get that many again. Instead, they could be more likely to just have one – something that hasn’t happened since 2013 when Smith was the lone representative.