Cowboys using new uniform color combination for game against Giants

The Dallas Cowboys will unveil a new color combination for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys will wear blue jerseys with white pants for the first time ever.

The Giants are wearing their all-white Color Rush uniforms. The Cowboys do not have an all-blue Color Rush uniform.

So the Cowboys are wearing their navy road jerseys. But instead of the silver pants normally worn with the navy jerseys, the Cowboys will wear their white pants, which they wore with their all-white Color Rush uniform against the Washington Redskins last Thursday.

Per equipment manager Mike McCord, it's the first time in franchise history for this color combination.

He said the Cowboys had to first get approval from the league because it's considered a uniform change.

McCord said they requested the change because the staff and players think the blue on white is a better look.

The Cowboys (6-6) will take the field Sunday looking to keep their playoff hopes alive making history in a new uniform combination for the first time.