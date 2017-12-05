Cowboys using new uniform color combination for game against Giants

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL 2:13

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

  • Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins

    Ryan Switzer scored on an 83-yard punt return and Dez Bryant added a franchise-record 72nd career touchdown reception in the Dallas Cowboys’ 38-14 win over Washington Thursday night at AT&T Stadium.

Ryan Switzer scored on an 83-yard punt return and Dez Bryant added a franchise-record 72nd career touchdown reception in the Dallas Cowboys’ 38-14 win over Washington Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
Ryan Switzer scored on an 83-yard punt return and Dez Bryant added a franchise-record 72nd career touchdown reception in the Dallas Cowboys’ 38-14 win over Washington Thursday night at AT&T Stadium. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys using new uniform color combination for game against Giants

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

December 05, 2017 05:29 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys will unveil a new color combination for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys will wear blue jerseys with white pants for the first time ever.

The Giants are wearing their all-white Color Rush uniforms. The Cowboys do not have an all-blue Color Rush uniform.

So the Cowboys are wearing their navy road jerseys. But instead of the silver pants normally worn with the navy jerseys, the Cowboys will wear their white pants, which they wore with their all-white Color Rush uniform against the Washington Redskins last Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL 2:13

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

  • Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

    Dallas Cowboys players deliver gifts and sign autographs for patients at Cook Children’s Hospital.

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Dallas Cowboys players deliver gifts and sign autographs for patients at Cook Children’s Hospital.

Brandon Wade brandon@brandonwade.com

Per equipment manager Mike McCord, it's the first time in franchise history for this color combination.

He said the Cowboys had to first get approval from the league because it's considered a uniform change.

McCord said they requested the change because the staff and players think the blue on white is a better look.

The Cowboys (6-6) will take the field Sunday looking to keep their playoff hopes alive making history in a new uniform combination for the first time.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital 1:38

Dallas Cowboys visit Cook Children’s Hospital

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over the Redskins

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL 2:13

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers making the transition from Baylor basketball player to the hard knocks of the NFL

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani? 1:34

In 90 Seconds: Who is Shohei Ohtani?

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound 0:37

Suspects target multiple storage units in Blue Mound

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions 2:29

In 90 Seconds: Most Unique Texas A&M Traditions

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 29

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video