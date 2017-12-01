Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick will miss at least one game with fractures in his back.
Dallas Cowboys

Scandrick has two fractures in back, will miss Giants game

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

December 01, 2017 11:05 AM

UPDATED December 01, 2017 04:53 PM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick will miss at least one game, and possibly more, after suffering two transverse process fractures in his back during Thursday night’s 38-14 victory against the Washington Redskins, per a source.

Scandrick broke the bones in his back on the third play of the game, but played with the injury until the fourth quarter when he was replaced by Anthony Brown.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo suffered a similar injury in 2014 and missed one game. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr suffered a transverse process fracture in October and missed one game.

Brown will likely replace Scandrick in nickel packages with Jourdan Lewis replacing Scandrick at right cornerback in the regular defense.

