Cowboys WR Dez Bryant confident he’ll be ready to play Sunday vs. Falcons

Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant declared himself available and ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Bryant has been dealing with knee and ankle injuries, which have held him out of practices Wednesday and Thursday. But Bryant said after Thursday’s practice that he expects to practice on Friday and be ready to go for the game.
“Y’all know I’m playing Sunday,” Bryant said. “It’s not going to keep me from being out there on the field.”
Bryant backed off those statements a little bit later on during an interview, saying it would be a decision ultimately made by the training staff. But Bryant feels confident he’ll be ready to go.
“I feel I’m going to be on the field Sunday,” Bryant said. “If I’m good, I’m going to go. The way that I feel right now, I’m going to go.”
Bryant said his knee injury this time around is nothing close to the one that forced him to miss three games last season.
“I could barely walk last year,” Bryant said. “I’ve been waling fine. It’s good.”
Bryant is leading the Cowboys in receptions with 38 and receiving yards with 439. He’s tied with Cole Beasley for most receiving touchdowns with four.
Bryant is one touchdown away from becoming the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving touchdowns. He is currently tied with Hall of Fame receiver Bob Hayes with 71.
