Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys injury report: Chidobe Awuzie full participant once again

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 5:54 PM

FRISCO

The Dallas Cowboys could receive a nice secondary boost this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive back Chidobe Awuzie, the team’s second-round pick, returned to practice in a full capacity Wednesday, his first full practice since Oct. 6. Awuzie has been battling a hamstring injury since training camp, although managed to play in three games early on.

Awuzie, though, has been sidelined since exiting the Week 5 game against Green Bay when he re-aggravated his hamstring.

“It’s feeling all right,” Awuzie said of his hamstring.

Awuzie, who never dealt with significant injuries in college at Colorado, wouldn’t predict whether he’d play in Sunday’s game. That’s a decision he’ll leave up to the Cowboys’ medical and coaching staffs.

But returning to practice is a positive step forward to getting back on the field.

“It’s been frustrating, it’s something I’m not used to,” Awuzie said.

In other injury news, left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) and wide receiver Dez Bryant (ankle/ knee) didn’t practice, as expected. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (foot) was limited.

Swing tackle Chaz Green got first-team reps in place of Smith, and Brice Butler worked in Bryant’s spot.

Green started in Smith’s place twice last season, and fared well. He is ready to go.

“I’m feeling good. It’s a position I’ve played before,” Green said. “I’m confident if I have to go out there, I’ll be ready to go. My mindset is always to go out there as though I’m starting.”

The only other players on the injury report were kicker Dan Bailey, who remains sidelined with a groin injury, and wide receiver Noah Brown, who was a full participant despite a thigh injury.

