Cowboys still getting no respect from Sports Illustrated

0:46 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs Pause

1:05 Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

1:30 Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

0:41 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

2:09 Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

2:02 These are the 26 victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting

0:57 Safety on the Trinity Trails

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, November 1

1:55 Watch video of a Texas man accused of exposing himself to a girl getting arrested