Cowboys still getting no respect from Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated still doesn’t expect much from the Dallas Cowboys.
The magazine’s NFL writers are out with their mid-season Super Bowl predictions and only two of the 18 have the Cowboys reaching the NFC title game.
No one picked the Cowboys to advance to the Super Bowl. How little do many of them think of the Cowboys?
Three picked the Cowboys to lose the wild card game and five S.I. writers — Jonathan Jones, Tim Rohan, Conor Orr, Adam Duerson and Jacob Feldman — have the Cowboys (5-3) missing the playoffs.
Are they watching the same team as us?
The magazine didn’t expect much from the Cowboys in their pre-season predictions either. Perhaps Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension status is causing concern.
At the mid-season mark, the Eagles and Patriots were picked to win the Super Bowl by four writers apiece. Three think the Steelers will win it all. The Chiefs, Rams and Vikings are all picked by two writers each and one thinks the Seahawks take the title.
Eight of the 18 writers think the Cowboys will lose in the divisional round, most of them expecting Philly to beat Dallas.
The only two writers showing Dallas any respect are Robert Klemko and Gary Gramling.
Klemko has the Seahawks beating the Cowboys in the NFC Championship and beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Gramling has the Vikings beating the Cowboys and beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
