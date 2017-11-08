Jerry Jones said he has no aspirations of being NFL commissioner and he will not put curtains in AT&T Stadium to block out the sun.
Jerry Jones said he has no aspirations of being NFL commissioner and he will not put curtains in AT&T Stadium to block out the sun. Ron Jenkins AP
Jerry Jones said he has no aspirations of being NFL commissioner and he will not put curtains in AT&T Stadium to block out the sun. Ron Jenkins AP

Dallas Cowboys

Defiant Jerry Jones says no curtains at AT&T Stadium to block out sun

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

November 08, 2017 10:45 AM

FRISCO

Owners Jerry Jones has heard the complaints of his Dallas Cowboys players about the sun at AT&T Stadium. He has heard criticism from pundits, who laugh at the idea of the $1.2 billion meticulously-built facility being constructed in the wrong direction.

He answered with typical Jones defiance, denial and bravado on his radio show Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan.

First things first, Jones says there will be no curtains put up to block out the sun, despite complaints from receiver Dez Bryant and Brice Butler that the light coming in from behind the end zone during late afternoon games bothers them and were the reason for dropped passes in last Sunday's 28-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

I don't see curtains at all," Jones said. "We're good at knowing where that sun is during these games. So, I don't see that in the future. We played with an 18-inch dropoff at each corner of the end zones at Texas Stadium. And that was quite an advantage. We knew where it was and our opponents didn't. So, we want, rather than having the sun when it's in there, we want it in the quarterback's eyes. We want to keep it out of the receiver's eyes. They'll get good. They'll know what part of the field and they'll know when and we'll get real good at it. We became really good at playing that 18-inch dropoff on each corner of those end zones."

The sun is a problem because the stadium was built east-west, rather than north-south like most venues around the league.

Jones said they took that into account it built it that that way anyway.

“Absolutely. We thought about that all the time," Jones said. "You've also got to think about the land and you've got to think about the best way to set the stadium. So, there's nothing that doesn't have many things to think about as opposed to it. But the sun has not been a factor at all in any win or loss we've had in that stadium.”

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'not us' in performance against Broncos 0:30

Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 2:09

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

Safety on the Trinity Trails 0:57

Safety on the Trinity Trails

These are the 26 victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting 2:02

These are the 26 victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting

High schools where football isn't king 1:52

High schools where football isn't king

  • Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

    Is that lipstick on Jerry’s cheek? Spoiler alert: yes.

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Is that lipstick on Jerry’s cheek? Spoiler alert: yes.

Matthew Martinez mmartinez@star-telegram.com





Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs 0:46

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds 1:05

Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs 1:30

Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game? 0:41

Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

Jerry Jones: Cowboys 'not us' in performance against Broncos 0:30

Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in 2:09

Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

Safety on the Trinity Trails 0:57

Safety on the Trinity Trails

These are the 26 victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting 2:02

These are the 26 victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting

High schools where football isn't king 1:52

High schools where football isn't king

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video