Ezekiel Elliott will attend hearing Thursday in New York

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is scheduled to go to New York and attend his hearing Thursday at the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. He will miss Thursday’s practice with the organization’s blessing.
Elliott confirmed his travel plans to a Cowboys PR staffer, but declined interview requests after Wednesday’s practice. Coach Jason Garrett alluded to the fact that Elliott could miss Thursday’s practice during his news conference.
“It’s a strong likelihood that he will not be here,” Garrett said. “That he could be in New York. If he is not we will proceed with the other guys. If he is, he will obviously practice.”
The hearing is set for 1 p.m. in New York, although there is no firm deadline on when the panel of three judges will make its ruling. The ruling could come down as early as Friday, or at some point next week.
That will be the deciding factor as to whether Elliott is eligible to play in Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cowboys want Elliott to do whatever is in his best legal interests. His representatives clearly feel his presence could help swing the case in his favor, even if it’s by the smallest of margins.
Elliott was at practice on Wednesday.
Elliott, 22, didn’t practice Wednesday and Thursday of last week as the NFL had imposed its suspension after being cleared to do so by Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who sided with the NFL in issuing Elliott a six-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, stemming from July 2016 domestic violence allegations.
But Elliott was granted an administrative stay by the 2nd Circuit on Friday, and played in Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Elliott rushed for 93 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown against the Chiefs. For the season, Elliott has the second-most rushing yards in the league with 783 on 191 carries, including seven touchdowns.
Elliott is just 17 yards back of the league’s leading rusher – KC’s Kareem Hunt (800).
