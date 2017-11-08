Ezekiel Elliott will attend hearing Thursday in New York

0:46 Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys Pause

0:46 Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 28-17 win over the Chiefs

1:05 Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension and legal saga explained in under 60 seconds

1:30 Jerry Jones is “so proud” of Ezekiel Elliott after Cowboys’ 28-17 win over Chiefs

0:41 Who earned game balls from the Cowboys-Broncos game?

0:30 Jerry Jones: Cowboys "not us" in performance against Broncos

2:09 Romo is back at work in Dallas, with a different job title. Cowboys fans weigh in

0:57 Safety on the Trinity Trails

2:02 These are the 26 victims of the Sutherland Springs shooting