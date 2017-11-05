Tyreek Hill scored on a 56-yard pass against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Tyreek Hill scored on a 56-yard pass against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Eric Christian Smith AP

Dallas Cowboys

Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill flashes speed on remarkable TD to end first half vs. Cowboys

By Drew Davison

November 05, 2017 5:13 PM

ARLINGTON

Count this among the biggest meltdowns by a defense in NFL history.

The Dallas Cowboys inexplicably let Kansas City Chiefs speedy receiver Tyreek Hill score on a 56-yard play to end the first half, and cut the deficit to 14-10.

With two seconds on the clock, Hill caught a dump off pass from Alex Smith at the Cowboys’ 42-yard line with a couple receivers serving as lead blockers, made a move at the 25 to get by Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick and found his way into the end zone.

The Cowboys had six defensive backs on the play, and none of them got a hand on Hill.

Former Cowboys quarterback turned CBS Sports analyst Tony Romo exclaimed: “I’ve never seen that in my entire time in football.”

No one probably has.

Hill is among the fastest receivers in the league, and the Cowboys allowed him to have plenty of open field space as they went to a prevent defense.

The entire sequence of events at the end of the half were a disaster for the Cowboys.

After the Cowboys had taken a 14-3 lead, safety Byron Jones was called for unnecessary roughness for a late hit on the kickoff that let the Chiefs start the drive at their own 37.

Two plays later and Hill was running free into the end zone.

The 56-yard play is the longest the Cowboys’ D has given up this season. It’s the longest play by an opposing team since Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham’s 61-yard touchdown last December in New York.

