Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys DT Maliek Collins is good to go vs. Chiefs

By Drew Davison

November 05, 2017 2:17 PM

ARLINGTON

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Maliek Collins is good to go for today’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Collins was listed as questionable with a foot injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, and didn’t practice Friday. But that schedule had more to do with making sure Collins would be ready for this game against his hometown team.

Collins is expected to start at nose tackle with David Irving at the under tackle spot in Rod Marinelli’s Tampa 2 scheme.

Other than Collins being active, there were no surprises on the Cowboys’ inactive list. As expected, Dan Bailey (groin) and Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring) are sidelined with injuries.

Healthy scratches included running back Darren McFadden, linebacker Justin Durant, offensive lineman Byron Bell, tight end Blake Jarwin and wide receiver Noah Brown.

