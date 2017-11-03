More Videos

    Ezekiel Elliott grinds out 150 yards in the rain and the defense comes up big in the Dallas Cowboys’ 33-19 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Ezekiel Elliott grinds out 150 yards in the rain and the defense comes up big in the Dallas Cowboys' 33-19 victory over the Washington Redskins.
Ezekiel Elliott grinds out 150 yards in the rain and the defense comes up big in the Dallas Cowboys’ 33-19 victory over the Washington Redskins. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

Elliott gets administrative stay in court, will play against Kansas City

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

November 03, 2017 9:34 AM

FRISCO

Suspended Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is back on the field after being granted an administrative stay Friday by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

He will play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

As of now, he is cleared only through the game against Chiefs game and will be suspended again heading into the Nov. 12 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

But the Second Circuit is likely to grant a request for an emergency injunction hearing for next week when a panel of federal judges will decide whether to overturn Judge Katherine Failla's ruling from Monday to deny a preliminary injunction.

A date has not yet been set, but the motion has been referred to the next available three-judge panel.

