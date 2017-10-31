Suspended Elliott files emergency appeal as window of opportunity lessens

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott filed an emergency appeal to his six-game suspension on Tuesday afternoon.
Elliott was suspended, again, on Monday by the NFL after federal judge in New York rejected his motion for a preliminary injunction.
The request was made to the same judge, Katherine Failla of the Southern District of New York, who said Elliott and his NFL Players Association legal team failed to demonstrate a substantial question warranting the extraordinary remedy of injunctive relief.
Moreover, the court ruled that the NFL was fair in its investigation and arbitration process per the terms of the collective bargaining agreement and the league’s personal conduct policy.
The emergency motion with Failla is unlikely to succeed, but it was a procedural move in advance of Elliott lawyer's plan to file an appeal for an injunction with the Second Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which they plan to do by 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr
