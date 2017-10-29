Cole Beasley had two catches for 8 yards before leaving Sunday’s game with a concussion.
Dallas Cowboys

Cole Beasley says he’s ‘OK’ after exiting with concussion

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 9:28 PM

LANDOVER, Md.

Wide receiver Cole Beasley exited the game with a concussion late in the third quarter and his status is unknown.

“Too early to tell,” executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “They were obviously working with him on it, didn’t want to take any chances.”

Beasley appeared to sustain it on his final catch of the day, a 4-yard reception in the middle in which he was tackled by Redskins linebacker Martrell Spaight.

Beasley posted that he was “OK” on his Twitter account after the game. Beasley finished the game with two catches for 8 yards.

Rookie Ryan Switzer filled in for Beasley the rest of the game. Switzer came through with a clutch catch for a first down late in the third quarter.

Beasley was the only injured player for the Cowboys on the day.

