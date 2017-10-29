Momentum shift: Orlando Scandrick returns blocked field goal 85 yards

Just like that, it went from tragic to magic for the Dallas Cowboys at Fed Ex Field.
The Washington Redskins were poised to take a 16-7 lead late in the first half when Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford blocked kicker Nick Rose’s 36-yard field goal attempt.
BLOCKED FIELD GOAL!— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) October 29, 2017
Brought to you by, @TCrawford98! #DALvsWAS #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/FzKh6oD28t
Orlando Scandrick picked up the blocked field goal and returned it 85 yards to inside the Redskins’ 20. An illegal block on the return gave the Cowboys 1st and goal and Ezekiel Elliott scored a on a one-yard run to give Dallas a 14-13 lead.
It’s Elliott’s second touchdown run of the game.
The last time the Cowboys blocked a field goal it was also Crawford on Nov. 1, 2015 in a 13-12 loss to the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.
Block and scoop!!!! #DALvsWAS pic.twitter.com/80LQP5nB4G— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 29, 2017
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments