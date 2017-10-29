Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick returned a blocked field goal 85 yards to set up a go-ahead touchdown late in the first half against the Redskins at Fed Ex Stadium on Sunday.
Momentum shift: Orlando Scandrick returns blocked field goal 85 yards

By Stefan Stevenson

October 29, 2017 4:50 PM

LANDOVER, MD.

Just like that, it went from tragic to magic for the Dallas Cowboys at Fed Ex Field.

The Washington Redskins were poised to take a 16-7 lead late in the first half when Cowboys’ Tyrone Crawford blocked kicker Nick Rose’s 36-yard field goal attempt.

Orlando Scandrick picked up the blocked field goal and returned it 85 yards to inside the Redskins’ 20. An illegal block on the return gave the Cowboys 1st and goal and Ezekiel Elliott scored a on a one-yard run to give Dallas a 14-13 lead.

It’s Elliott’s second touchdown run of the game.

The last time the Cowboys blocked a field goal it was also Crawford on Nov. 1, 2015 in a 13-12 loss to the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.

Stefan Stevenson: @StevensonFWST

