A sticker honoring the the late musical legend Fats Domino, a New Orleans native who died earlier this week, was worn on the back of Saints’ helmets for their game against the Bears on Sunday.
Saints’ Fats Domino tribute OK, but Cowboys’ tribute to fallen officers? Nah.

By Stefan Stevenson

October 29, 2017 2:48 PM

So let’s get this straight. The NFL is cool with one of its teams paying tribute to a musical icon but isn’t on board with paying tribute to fallen police officers?

SMH.

The New Orleans Saints paid tribute to New Orleans native Fats Domino with “FATS” decals on the back of their helmets during Sunday’s game against the Bears. Domino passed away on Tuesday at age 89.

It’s not clear if the Saints just made the executive decision without going through the NFL. If that’s what they did, more power to them.

When the Cowboys went through the proper league channels to receive permission to wear “Arm In Arm” decals in August 2016 the NFL denied the request.

The “Arm in Arm” decals were supposed to promote unity between members of the Dallas community and its police officers in the wake of the death of five officers during a mass shooting in downtown Dallas in July 2016.

Perhaps the Saints just went rogue to honor a hometown rock and roll icon. That is cool. Maybe when Willie Nelson leaves us — and let’s hope it’s not for a very long time — the Cowboys will just go with their gut and bypass the NFL.

Jerry Jones can afford the fine.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

