Washington expected to be without Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams vs. Cowboys on Sunday.
Washington expected to be without Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams vs. Cowboys on Sunday. Reed Hoffmann AP
Washington expected to be without Pro Bowl LT Trent Williams vs. Cowboys on Sunday. Reed Hoffmann AP

Dallas Cowboys

Early advantage Cowboys: Redskins to play without three OL starters

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 29, 2017 1:25 PM

LANDOVER, Md.

Per media reports, the Washington Redskins will be without three of their five starters on the offensive line in today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Center Spencer Long had already been ruled out of the game with quad and knee injuries.

Then reports surfaced early Sunday morning that tackle Trent Williams (knee) and guard Brandon Scherff will be also be held out of the crucial NFC East matchup between 3-3 teams.

Rookies Chase Roullier and Tyler Catalina will make their first career starts at center and guard, respectively.

T.J. Clemmings will take over Williams at left tackle as the chief blindside protector of quarterback Kirk Cousins.

And this is not including right tackle Morgan Moses and his two sprained ankles.

This should make for a decided advantage for the Cowboys defensive line, especially defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence who is second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys
Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees
Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era 4:08

Brad Sham's top five players during the Jerry Jones era

View More Video