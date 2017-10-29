Early advantage Cowboys: Redskins to play without three OL starters

Per media reports, the Washington Redskins will be without three of their five starters on the offensive line in today’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Center Spencer Long had already been ruled out of the game with quad and knee injuries.
Then reports surfaced early Sunday morning that tackle Trent Williams (knee) and guard Brandon Scherff will be also be held out of the crucial NFC East matchup between 3-3 teams.
Skins expecting to be w out both Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff source says. Josh Norman expected to play though.— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) October 29, 2017
Rookies Chase Roullier and Tyler Catalina will make their first career starts at center and guard, respectively.
T.J. Clemmings will take over Williams at left tackle as the chief blindside protector of quarterback Kirk Cousins.
And this is not including right tackle Morgan Moses and his two sprained ankles.
This should make for a decided advantage for the Cowboys defensive line, especially defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence who is second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks.
