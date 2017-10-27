More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Animals get treats, too, at the Fort Worth Zoo 0:41

Animals get treats, too, at the Fort Worth Zoo

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players 1:28

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos 1:20

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos

Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion 0:47

Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

  • Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

    The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com
The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board. Mark Hoffer mhoffer@star-telegram.com

Dallas Cowboys

VP Stephen Jones reassures Cole Beasley that team is not trading him

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

chill@star-telegram.com

October 27, 2017 5:56 PM

FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones had to spend time after practice reassuring a perplexed Cole Beasley.

The Cowboys leading receiver of a year ago got wind of a fake story making the rounds on social media regarding him being the subject of trade talks with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones said all teams should want a player such as Beasley, but refuted any notion of him being on the trading block or being discussed in a trade at all.

Jones said it was simply not true and let Beasley know as much at practice Friday.

Beasley led the Cowboys with a career-high 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns last year. He has 16 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns through six games in 2017.

The Cowboys play at Washington Sunday.

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760, @clarencehilljr

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

Pause
Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers 0:41

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ win over the 49ers

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans 0:57

From the scene of Ezekiel Elliott's hearing in New Orleans

Animals get treats, too, at the Fort Worth Zoo 0:41

Animals get treats, too, at the Fort Worth Zoo

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players 1:28

Audio: Radio announcer makes racist comment about players

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss 0:41

Can't make every TCU basketball game? Here are the five home games you don't want to miss

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos 1:20

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos

Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion 0:47

Fire destroys $1.6 million Benbrook mansion

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

  • Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but Aaron Rodgers rallied the Green Bay Packers in the final seconds.

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

View More Video