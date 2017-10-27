VP Stephen Jones reassures Cole Beasley that team is not trading him

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones had to spend time after practice reassuring a perplexed Cole Beasley.

The Cowboys leading receiver of a year ago got wind of a fake story making the rounds on social media regarding him being the subject of trade talks with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones said all teams should want a player such as Beasley, but refuted any notion of him being on the trading block or being discussed in a trade at all.

Jones said it was simply not true and let Beasley know as much at practice Friday.

Beasley led the Cowboys with a career-high 75 catches for 833 yards and five touchdowns last year. He has 16 catches for 133 yards and two touchdowns through six games in 2017.

The Cowboys play at Washington Sunday.