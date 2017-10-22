Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran wild Sunday against the 49ers, racking up 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Dallas Cowboys

Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 40-10 win over the 49ers

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 22, 2017 06:37 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif.

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: He had his best game of the season. Elliott rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. He also scored on a 72-yard screen pass.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 26 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Cowboys safety Jeff Heath: Heath filled in admirably for kicker Dan Bailey, who missed the final three quarters with a groin strain. Heath was two of three on extra points and handled the kickoff duties. He also had six tackles on defense.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence: He had three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Lawrence has 9.5 sacks this season, including one in six consecutive games. The team had five sacks in the game.

Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant: He led all receivers with seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. His 2-yard, fourth-quarter score tied Bob Hayes for most TDs in club history with 71.

  • A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

    A giant American flag shaped like the United States will be unveiled before Sunday's game betwee the Cowboys and 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

A U.S.shaped flag highlights pre-game ceremony

A giant American flag shaped like the United States will be unveiled before Sunday's game betwee the Cowboys and 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

