Here are the top playmakers from the Cowboys’ 40-10 win over the 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys took care of business Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The no-frills 40-10 victory featured standout performances across the board.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott: He had his best game of the season. Elliott rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. He also scored on a 72-yard screen pass.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott: Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns. He also had four carries for 26 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Cowboys safety Jeff Heath: Heath filled in admirably for kicker Dan Bailey, who missed the final three quarters with a groin strain. Heath was two of three on extra points and handled the kickoff duties. He also had six tackles on defense.
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence: He had three tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Lawrence has 9.5 sacks this season, including one in six consecutive games. The team had five sacks in the game.
Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant: He led all receivers with seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. His 2-yard, fourth-quarter score tied Bob Hayes for most TDs in club history with 71.
