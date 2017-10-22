Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys back in sync after dominating 49ers

Along with star-crossed running back Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys should give a game ball from Sunday’s 40-10 blowout victory against the winless San Francisco 49ers to Judge Paul Crotty.

It was Crotty, the senior judge in the Second District of New York, who gave Elliott a 14-day temporary restraining order on Tuesday. The ruling allowed Elliott to suit up against the 49ers after Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals had thrown out an earlier preliminary injunction, reinstating his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

A final resolution regarding Elliott’s playing status for the rest of the season could come Oct. 30 when Judge Katherine Failla rules on his request for preliminary injunction.

The NFL is hoping to have that hearing expedited before next Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

All the Cowboys can do is control what they can control.

“We know it is out of our control, out of his control,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. “We’re just staying together.”

And with Elliott on the field against the 49ers, they controlled the ball and the game like the 2016 team that went 13-3 and won 11 consecutive games, not the disappointing bunch that entered Sunday’s game with a 2-3 mark coming off two consecutive losses. The Cowboys move back to .500 on the season at 3-3.

But that’s why getting Elliott back on the field following the bye was so important.

The 49ers are still winless. But they had been very competitive all season with five of the previous six losses by three points or less.

This one, however, was never in doubt as the Cowboys led 20-3 at halftime and then ran away with the win.

It was the team’s most dominant win since a 42-7 victory against the Indianapolis Colts in 2014.

Elliott looked like the NFL leading rusher he was a year ago. A now stable offensive also looks like it’s ready to regain its title as one of the league’s best units.

Elliott rushed 26 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. It was the best rushing performance of his career. But it was his 72-yard scamper up the right sideline to the end zone on the screen pass that let everyone he was back in his groove.

“Obviously, he played well. We’re at our best when we’re able to run the football,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He’s a big part of that running game. It starts upfront with the guys controlling the line of scrimmage.”

Elliott’s dominance made life easy for Prescott, who was already having a brilliant season despite the Cowboys’ early struggles.

Prescott completed 16 of 25 passes for 234 yards with three touchdowns. He also had a rushing touchdown.

It marked the third consecutive game for Prescott with three touchdown passes.

Dez Bryant had seven catches for 63 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown tied him with Bob Hayes for the most in franchise history at 71.

Tight end Jason Witten had four catches for 54 yards, including a spectacular one-handed catch on a perfect 19-yard throw from Prescott.

The Cowboys had it all going on offense and it started with Elliott being cleared by Crotty.

Defensively, the Cowboys had five sacks, including one by DeMarcus Lawrence. Lawrence has had at least one sack in each game this season. The team also had three takeaways, all on fumble recoveries.

“We did a good job of pressuring the quarterback and creating some sack-fumble situations and cashing in on those,” Garrett said.

Once the Cowboys took the field again, it was back to their previous dominance that they hope to continue against the Redskins next Sunday.

“You want to grow. You want to get better each week as a football team in all different areas,” Garrett said. “You want to get better in the running game. Hudson Houck, who used to be the offensive line coach for a long time, used to say you practice your running game in the game. We certainly did that today.”